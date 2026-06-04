Salomon’s House founder Alexander Sachon examines the birth of philosophy under Pythagoras and reveals its true origin as the institutional bridge synthesizing science and religion together.

Transcript:



The institution of philosophy was born from Pythagoras in 600 BC, when he founded the first philosophic academy.

He existed at a time of the great world teachers, it was called. Within the same hundred years, Gautama Buddha emerged in India, Lao Tzu emerged in China, and they weren’t the only ones. Basically every region of the world had their own version of a teacher come out and disseminate a new school or new doctrine of teachings that before had been confined into the priesthood. And so philosophy becomes the externalization of this doctrine, with all the great world teachers having the same secret teaching, the same worldview, at the heart of their schools.



So that was the context within which philosophy emerges. It’s not what we consider it today, which just means intellectualism, and it has no role in our society that’s important. Basically it’s a non-factor today, and this is the thing that I think we desperately need to change.



Philosophy, for me, is as important an institution as science and religion. And in fact, these three are intended to go together, and each part only has its proper place when the triumvirate is in place.

But the philosophy component in this is completely missing. So religion’s on its own and struggling. Science is on its own, caught in materialism. And the only way that they can communicate, and you can have religion move into science, and science move into religion, is through this intermediating bond of philosophy.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon’s House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon’s website https://www.alexsachon.com

🌐 This clip is from Luke Storey’s Life Stylist podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@LukeStorey



Salomon’s House is a non-profit think tank dedicated to applying the principles of philosophy toward the task of overcoming the great challenges facing civilization in the present moment.