Where Did the Great Teachers of Ancient Times Go? | Alexander Sachon

When we think of elites, we tend to think of them as negative. And rightly so. But all the ancient books tell us that once upon a time there were elites who used to serve as benevolent spiritual teachers. What happen to them? Why do they seem to have disappeared from human history?

In this clip, philosopher Alexander Sachon discusses a possible rationale behind why these Great Ones, which do in fact exist, choose not to openly reveal themselves to the world, despite mankind’s present suffering.

Alex Sachon: When we think of elites, it’s always negative - and understandably so. But the idea that there are these Great Ones; the great teachers; there were the great ones of old…. this idea is missing.

And I can understand in our modern times we get disillusioned with that idea because there’s this question of, “if there were great ones, why would they allow us to suffer in this system? Like, why do we come here and suffer? Why don’t they make it better for us?”

They would look at Earth as a developmental system - as a great temple. They would believe in the eternality of the soul, and that there is no finality with death. And so this system is a developmental system, and it has to play out this way for it to do its work.

Right. You know? So the great illumined ones, they cut through the illusion of this material state and you can see the bigger picture. You’re participating in this larger reality, and you’re understanding that this whole move of consciousness into this material state is a voluntary move that’s taking place within itself, and that it’s serving an ultimate higher spiritual purpose. But this is all proceeding according to a law and to a plan and purpose, even though it’s hard to see that in the short-term.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon's House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon's website: https://www.alexsachon.com

🌐 This clip is from Luke Storey's Life Stylist podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@LukeStorey