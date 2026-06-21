What Are the Mystery Schools? | Peter Dawkins

In this clip, philosopher Peter Dawkins discusses what the various levels of the Mystery Schools entail and what the true spiritual purpose of the institution is.

Alex Sachon: Let’s start off with the mystery schools. What is your definition and concept of the mystery schools?

Peter Dawkins: Well, the name mystery is, is from the Greek mysteria, and we get our modern word mystic from it. But it actually refers to sacred drama, but guided from above. You’re learning the hermetic wisdom of linking heaven above with the earth beneath.

And of course, heaven above really refers to the mind. You’ve always got this constant “as above, so below”; “as below, so above” for the doing of the great work. But then there, there are higher levels still which are overseeing and directing it all. In our consciousness we feel it’s higher and higher, but actually we’re going deeper and deeper into the heart. That’s really what’s happening. It’s all heart-centered.

So the mystery schools are those that are practicing this sacred drama. (They) go back a long, long way in time. Every part of the land of the world has its own mythology and mystery schools.

You know, life is a mystery school really. We’re all actors on the stage, but we have to wake up to play our part properly as a work of service. But there were formal mystery schools set up to try and help people and train them.

First of all, we have to become a cathar, which means purified - the pure one - and that’s controlling your will, your desires, your emotions. The mystic was seen as the second degree, developing the thought level, but seeing it acted by others who were initiates - proper initiates - either on stage or in the land. And then eventually you would be invited to take part yourself in it, and then you’d become the seer. You’d suddenly see the wisdom there, see the mystery, and really get it. And then beyond that you go further into what’s nowadays called the Rosicrucian level. You become the proper Adept and then the Master and so on like that.

But the mystery school really is a school that will practice all of that, and you learn to make your desires or will into loving ones - goodwill, which is God’s will. That’s fundamental wisdom. And that’s an energy, and that produces a thought, and you have to turn that thought into good thought, hopeful thought. And then you put it into action in a charitable way, in a loving way to help others and so on like that.

And if you’re successful and do that well, you know, you have a kind of revelation. And if it’s a really good revelation, it lights you up, ‘cause as you do the work of action, it raises the central kundalini, and that has the ability to raise the heart. It goes into the heart chakra and raise your heart love up to your head, and you become illumined. That’s the Rosicrucian consciousness. It’s that consciousness of what we would call a sainted person.

But you’ve got to keep on doing that labor of love to keep that burning as it were, and then you start creating what’s called the light body.

Alex Sachon: And you’re describing that (this process) is very much tied to service. Like, it’s the act of doing the service that is part of the process of raising this energy.

Peter Dawkins: Yeah, it’s the only way to do it. [Laughing] … It’s simple.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon’s House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 Visit Peter Dawkins website: https://www.peterdawkins.com

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon’s website: https://www.alexsachon.com

🌐 This clip is from The Wisdom Tradition podcast: https://youtube.com/@thewisdomtradition