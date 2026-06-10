Time Cycles, the Great Year, and the Karma of Atlantis | Alex Sachon

In this clip, Salomon's House founder Alex Sachon connects the 25,000+-year Precession Cycle (i.e. the Great Year) with both the destruction of Atlantis and the global crisis of the present moment

One of the interesting things about time cycles and the philosophy of time cycles, if you add up all 12 signs, and each one is 2,160 years, all those together are part of a super cycle, which is called the Great Year. So that’s a 25,000-year cycle. Half of that is 12,000 years, and if you go 12,000 years ago from where we are today, we’re about 10,000 BC, and that’s the date that Plato gives for the sinking of Atlantis, which was a previous global civilization. It was a global empire. Which times out perfectly with Graham Hancock’s Global Cataclysm. There’s this connection.

There seems to be a relationship now between what we’re experiencing today and what happened this half-cycle ago. There’s a karmic connection. The demise of Atlantis seems to have created a karmic power within the human soul. It’s in the evolving human spirit. Within all the subsequent empires that form, there’s a little bit of the Atlantean story that plays out again in each, the rise and fall of them. So there’s this whole idea of a karmic relationship between then and now.

Another thing I bring into in this discussion of time cycles is the idea of the Yuga system, and there’s this idea that we’re now in the Kali Yuga, or the Dark Age. So there’s these four subsidiary ages, the Golden Age, the Silver Age, a Bronze Age, and an Iron Age. The winter season of this cycle is called the Kali Yuga.

There’s this idea that around 3600 BC, that mankind entered into this Dark Age, which is not an inherently evil thing, but it’s a winter season, which means that this is the time when the material instincts, the ego instincts, become expressed. And it’s also, when you get into the philosophy of it, it’s an opportunity for development.

If you look at the Earth like a temple in which souls come in here to evolve, express themselves, learn through experience, reincarnate, obviously, when you come to that idea, there’s a purpose behind it. But when you look at the timing of it, you can see major points in civilization and major catastrophes aligning with these transitions between these ages.

So around 3600 BC is when we move into the Kali Yuga. So it’s an archetype that’s expressing itself, but it’s also creating an experiential environment on Earth for a certain type of person, like maybe someone who lived in Atlantis during the fall, to incarnate into this environment, to experience, in a variety of different ways, all the things that led to that collapse, so you can eventually come to a point where you, through experience, learn to overcome the problems with human egotism and materiality that led to the problem before. So then you can learn to be a custodian of this power that the Atlanteans apparently abused. So there’s this rich symbolism to the story of Atlantis.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon's House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon's website https://www.alexsachon.com

🌐 This clip is from Cal Callahan’s The Great Unlearn podcast: https://www.youtube.com/c/thegreatunlearn



Salomon's House is a non-profit think tank dedicated to applying the principles of philosophy toward the task of overcoming the great challenges facing civilization in the present moment.