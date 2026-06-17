The Planetary Chakra System | Peter Dawkins

In this clip, philosopher Peter Dawkins discusses a vision he had of the Earth’s seven continents connected together in the form of a planetary chakra system.

Peter Dawkins: One of the ways to really understand the laws of life - the laws of the universe - is through mathematics. All of nature has this manifest geometry hidden behind it. There are mathematical laws behind all this, so once you get to know the mathematical laws, it’s really helpful.

Alex Sachon: In your work with landscape temples, you’ve also shown how the Earth has a chakra system, where the different continents are actually connected together.

Peter Dawkins: I did years and years of going to different countries and studying history, mythology, and sensing the land, and building up my own idea of where planetary chakras might be. And suddenly I was given this gift in a vision - this absolute vision, spot on - of seeing what (in the esoteric) tradition is called the Orphic Egg or the Druidic Egg, with the serpent around the world egg, incubating it.

The egg was the world, and the dragon around it was like the Earth’s kundalini. The dragon - it’s a living intelligence: it has its own chakras, and it imprints them on the surface of the Earth in this way. So when I got out my map, I saw those chakras of the dragon coincided with all my research that I’d done. And I thought, “Ah, God, what a gift to be given.” You know, it all suddenly made sense.

Eventually I realized it’s all connected with the main mythology of the world. You know, the myths - the great myths of the world that are used in the mystery schools - are about the land as well as about people. And then you find the mythology actually tells you also what the chakras are. Like Europe - it’s named after the myth of Europa and the bull, which is the simplified version of the Dionysian myth.

North America: it’s the brow chakra of the planet. Hence, it’s the command chakra. And so it’s it’s no accident that it’s the superpower of the planet. It’s natural. But you’ve got to have the right voice speaking to you to create that right idea in the mind, and that right voice comes from the heart.

So it depends on the real wisdom being sounded and picked up in the throat, and then fed to the brow chakra, which then can see the vision of truth. So that’s why Francis Bacon, as a Rosicrucian, saw America as so critically important: they had to prepare the way for the future.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon's House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 Visit Peter Dawkins website: https://www.peterdawkins.com

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon’s website: https://www.alexsachon.com

🌐 This clip is from The Wisdom Tradition podcast: https://youtube.com/@thewisdomtradition

