Transcript:

The Philosophy of Global Government

Alex Sachon: The forces driving globalization are inevitable and they’re part of a natural flow of life on the planet. So there’s certain evolutionary destiny to global government. The question is, which side of the archetype is gonna be expressed - the shadow side representing the empire, which is what it looks like today?

When you look at the forces driving globalization, you tend to think of them as these nefarious forces or imperial forces. But then there’s also, I think, something that’s being lost in our current debate about globalization. They’re missing a sense of idealism about what that could also look like as far as the ideal form of government. And part of the pathway of achieving that is that we have to have the vision. We have to have a idea that we can come together in shared support of.

And that’s one of the things that we’re lacking: a philosophical vision of where we are at the moment. I see it as the solution to almost all of our problems, no matter what dimension that they’re in, because philosophy is something that can extend into every aspect of life. And so the philosophical empire is really the idea of a civilization rooted in philosophy.

And that’s what Plato talked about with the Philosophic Empire. And Francis Bacon gave his own version of that, and his idea was the new Atlantis. But that’s the basic idea. It gives a particular shape to where we need to go. It’s not just we need a spiritual civilization, but we access that spirit and bring the material aspect into perfection through philosophy.

Salomon’s House is a non-profit think tank dedicated to the revitalization of philosophy in modern life.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon’s House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 This clip is from the Aubrey Marcus Podcast

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon’s website https://www.alexsachon.com

