The Human Race is a Spiritual Wholeness | Alex Sachon

Philosopher Alex Sachon and The Life Stylist podcast host Luke Storey discuss the deep-rooted spiritual and psychological connection that all humans share in common.

Alex Sachon: The individual physical human body, the physical personality, is only one aspect of the human that incarnates. The mind, actually, is only partly into the body - there’s another aspect of the human mind that’s connected to a shared field.

So in a way, humanity actually is a single entity that is expressing itself through these various cells. And these cells organize into a pattern which actually resembles in many ways the patterns of the body. So if you look at institutions like government, religion, etc. - they play functional roles in the development of the whole, much like the organs play functional roles in the body. So there’s a self organization that happens.

We have to always be thinking about civilization in society in these terms. It’s never just 8 billion individual units. It’s actually one supreme consciousness expressing itself through these 8 million parts, which are always interconnected and form a whole.

And so the ultimate form of civilization, the ultimate form of a collective is actually those 8 billion parts, each playing their own role and doing the best they can to realize their part, but they’re all consciously aware of and in tune with the idea that there’s actually one spirit manifesting through the planet and that we’re all servicing that spirit. So that’s becomes the earth as a kingdom of the spirit.

Luke Storey: You just explained my life I’m very aware that you and I are both exactly the same person.

Mm-hmm. You know, it’s like when you sit here, I’m just looking at myself in a different outfit. Mm-hmm. You know what I mean? I forget it sometimes. Mm-hmm. But it’s fundamental to the point where I couldn’t disbelieve it or forget it. Mm-hmm. And that’s where I derive my care, compassion, empathy, love.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon's House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon's website https://www.alexsachon.com

🌐 This clip is from Luke Storey's Life Stylist podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@LukeStorey