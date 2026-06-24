The Fundamental Truths Taught within the Mystery Schools | Alex Sachon

In this clip, Alexander Sachon discusses how the system of philosophy taught within the Mystery Schools is based upon a dynamic concept of Unity.

Alex Sachon: The sacred knowledge of the old priesthoods is about metaphysics - the secret laws of nature. (These laws were) bestowed to man early on from the Hierarchy - the angelic sphere that surrounds our planet; the gods, so to speak. The (initial) receptors of this tradition were the shamans - the medicine men of early tribal society. And the knowledge about this was bestowed internally through conscious experience: through going out of body; through transcendent meditation, and things like that.

So that’s the origin of where this system of knowledge comes from. The fundamental idea of all this philosophy is unity - that’s the first principle. Consciousness is fundamentally a unified entity that moves into and out of conscious expression. What we call creation takes place internally within this great field of unity. And the creation process is one of unity within unity within unity within unity. In Buddhism, it’s: Buddha within Buddha, and then there’s this one supreme Buddha. So it’s the same idea.

We interface with all these greater mysteries through the sun, the solar spirit, and the planets are basically the organ systems of this great being. The Earth, our planet, is obviously one of these systems. And our sun has sister suns that go along with it, and they’re part of a larger unity. That’s the basic framework: there’s one archetypal pattern that is expressing itself throughout the entirety of creation in all these different ways.

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🌐 This clip is from Luke Storey's Life Stylist podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@LukeStorey