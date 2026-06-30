The Fourth Turning and the Rebirth of Civilization | John Churchill

In this clip, philosopher (and Salomon’s House advisor) Dr. John Churchill discusses how mankind must reestablish a modern Mystery School institution capable of training a new cohort of global leaders.

John Churchill: In the Fourth Turning, there’s a recognition that the planet is a single organism - a single intelligence - and it is in the process of attempting to give birth to a new civilization. And (it is) putting various pieces in place to make that happen.

That’s happening at a planetary level with a huge intelligence that’s integrating and holding everything at once. And to the extent that we’re able to keep that field open, you’re able to start dancing with the whole and dancing with the evolutionary desire. The sacred has a desire: we call that evolution.

The Shakti - the evolutionary drive of reality - wants to go somewhere. And our personal deepest purpose, what’s deepest in our guts, is actually the coding for that. By individuating as much as you possibly can, by becoming who you are as a unique individual as deeply as you possibly can, actually paradoxically is also in service of that greater intelligence.

One of the reasons for building contemporary initiatory system is that in order to build these capacities, you wanna create communities that have gone on a journey together for a significant amount of time. That’s what builds that morphogenic field back up, right? You’ve got to create an initiatory system that if you’re hanging with your brothers and sisters who have gone through the same five-year journey that you have - then, there’s certain things you can talk about (where) you don’t have to cover a bunch of ground first. And then what happens - when you’ve been doing that journey for, 20 or 30 years - I think that’s when the magic’s gonna happen.

🌐 Learn more about Salomon’s House: https://www.salomonshouse.org

🌐 Visit John Churchill’s website: https://www.planetarydharma.com

🌐 Visit Alex Sachon’s website: https://www.alexsachon.com

🌐 This clip is from the Aubrey Marcus podcast: https://www.aubreymarcus.com