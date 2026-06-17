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The Planetary Chakra System | Peter Dawkins
Salomon's House advisor Peter Dawkins discusses how the Universal Mind impresses its energy upon the Earth in the form a planetary chakra system
Jun 17
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Salomon's House
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2
2:11
The Human Race is a Spiritual Wholeness | Alex Sachon
A philosophical understanding of human existence is based on the premise that mankind is a unified spiritual entity manifesting through myriad…
Jun 13
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Salomon's House
2
1:38
Time Cycles, the Great Year, and the Karma of Atlantis | Alex Sachon
The intense time period we are now living through is exactly one half-cycle of the Great Year away from the demise of Atlantis. Is there a karmic…
Jun 10
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Salomon's House
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Alexander Sachon
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9
1
2:27
What If Society Was Organized as a School?
Democracy inevitably fails without education. Therefore, global democracy requires a global university system, which is the real power in society.
Jun 8
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Salomon's House
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Alexander Sachon
2
2:12
Why PHILOSOPHY is Vital to Humanity's Future | Alex Sachon
Philosophy alone has the power to unify Religion and Science
Jun 4
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Salomon's House
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Alexander Sachon
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2
3
The Philosophy of Global Government | Alex Sachon
As mankind sits on the cusp of global government, a new organizing vision for civilization is needed
Jun 3
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Salomon's House
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Alexander Sachon
3
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